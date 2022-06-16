52nd AGM: Berger stands strong, delivers highest dividends in 5 years

Chairman Board of engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu, has said notwithstanding the challenges in the 2021 financial year, it excelled by dint of hard work and unflinching commitment to success on the part of the management and staff of the company.

He spoke just as the Managing Director, Dr. Lars Richter, disclosed that the company stood strong in the year under review even as the company’s shareholders approved a N2.50k per share dividends.

Speaking at the 52nd Annual General Meeting of the company Saturday in Abuja, the chairman while presenting the consolidated financial statements for the year said Julius Berger Nigeria Plc performed positively in spite of the numerous macro-economic hiccups, which affected businesses during the year.

He added that the company achieved exceptional financial performance, meeting targets for both revenue and cash flow, noting that, “One for those challenges, of course is COVID-19, which remains ever present in our personal and professional lives – with prolonged consequences. Unfortunately, we are unable to put this virus behind us just yet.

“Within our core construction business, we made meaningful progress across our portfolio of private and public projects”.

He listed the projects to include the International Worship Centre, Uyo, the Office of the National Security Adviser in Abuja, the Bodo-Bonny Road as well as infrastructure projects in Lagos state and in Rivers state, where Julius Berger have supported the State Governments to achieve a remarkable infrastructure transformation within the year.

Specifically, Dr Richter listed some successfully commissioned major projects to include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation office, several flyovers and civil infrastructural works in Port Harcourt; and the Rehabilitated Control Towers at Tincan Island and the Lagos Port Complex.

Underscoring the shining example of the trust the federal government placed on Julius Berger, the chairman harped on the priority projects of the government being financed via the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund at an excellent pace, Mr. Sunmonu said the company forged ahead with all of them, including the Second River Niger Bridge and the Abuja-Kano Road, “with our values, standards and capacities remaining core to our competitive edge.”

