@ 53 your best yet to come – PDP Govs Forum to Ayade

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) under the Chairmanship of Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal CFR, the Governor of Sokoto State felicitate with Governor of Cross Rivers State, Senator (Prof) Ben Ayade on his 53rd birthday anniversary.

Tambuwal in letter addressed to the governor, signed by Director General, PDP Governors’ Forum, Hon. C.I.D. Maduabum stated that “we join your family, friends and well – wishers to give gratitude to Almighty God for a life of good health, divine protection and exemplary leadership as Governor particularly your vision for improved wellbeing of citizens of Cross River state and Nigerians at large.

“We are proud of your sterling performances so far as Governor of Cross River State in healthcare provision especially your innovative COVID-19 initiatives, mechanisation of agriculture, unique feats in industrialization, security, education and social infrastructure provision, the Forum added.

The PDP governors forum said its confident that Ayade’s legacies in office as Governor will live memorably in the minds and hearts of citizens of Cross River state and other Nigerians he has touched with your services.

The letter reads ” the Forum acknowledges your outstanding contributions to its continued progress, brotherly love amongst our Governors and our engagement with the myriad challenges and problems especially insecurity facing the country at this time.

“As we celebrate this anniversary of your birth, may the favour of Almighty God be upon you, your family and the people of Cross River State.

“We therefore heartily extend the good wishes of the Forum to you and the entire people of Cross River State on this occasion”

