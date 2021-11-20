@54: APC governors commend Buni’s commitment to a united Nigeria

The governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has commended the Chairman Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni for his commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

Buni who clocked 54 years of age on Friday 19th, 2023 was also described as a shining light of the ruling APC.

In a statement signed Saturday in Abuja by the forum’s chairman and Kebbi state governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said the joined the people of Yobe state, and other well-meaning Nigerians, to celebrate the special occasion of Buni’s 54th birthday anniversary.

The statement said: “We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria. As the Chairman, APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, we celebrate your inclusiveness leadership in this period of the life of our Party, APC.

“You have been a consistent and selfless contributor to progressive initiatives towards developing our states and Nigeria.

“We also recognise your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Yobe State.

“As Governor of Yobe State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you are a shining light of our politics!

“As we rejoice with, HE Mai Mala Buni, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.”

