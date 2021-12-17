@54: APC governors commend Sani Bello’s commitment to a united Nigeria

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on the platform of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) said the commitment of the Niger state governor Abubakar Sani Bello, to a united Nigeria is commendable.

The APC governors also joined Governor Sani Bello’s family and the people of the state to celebrate his 54th birthday anniversary on Friday.

In a statement, Friday, by the Chairman of the Forum and Kebbi state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, reaffirmed their collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of their states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.

“We join HE Abubakar Sani Bello, Governor of Niger State to celebrate his 54th birthday. Along with the people of Niger State, and other well-meaning Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with you and your family.

“We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria, under the leadership of our party, APC.

“We acknowledge your contributions to our team of Progressive Governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Niger state as well as at the national level. As Governor of Niger State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you symbolise the success story of our party, APC.

“As we rejoice with, HE Abubakar Sani Bello, we also reaffirmed our collective commitment to implement programmes that would strengthen the capacities of our progressive states to create jobs, stimulate economic activity, reduce inequality and diminish poverty in Nigeria.”

