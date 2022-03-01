54 bag first class at UniAbuja convocation – VC



The Senate of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) said a total of 54 students among 8,269 bagged First Class honours in various degree programmes during the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions.

Also, out of the 4,767 graduands in the 2019/2020 session, 23 had First Class, while 31 out of the 2,745 graduands had First Class in the 2020/2021 session, even as in the two academic sessions, the school graduated 78 PhD students, 465 Master’s degree and 214 Postgraduate Diploma.

The Vice Chancellor Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, gave this breakdown in NOUN bulletin on Tuesday.

According to the the VC, the media briefing on the combined 25th and 26th convocation ceremonies of the university was held at the institution’s main campus last week.

He further said that for the 2019/2020 academic session, 1052 students graduate with Second Class Upper; 3061 with Second Class Lower, and 324 with Third Class honours.

Hinting further, the VC said for the 2020/2021 academic session, 973 graduated with Second Class Upper; 2,920 with Second Class Lower and 257 with Third Class honours.

However, he said there are other students whose degrees are unclassified, which included 21 graduands for Veterinary Medicine (2019/2020), 53 for the (2020/2021) academic session, and 44 with MBBS.

Prof. Na’Allah said, “We are beginning earnest preparations for our convocation ceremonies. We are graduating two sets of students that will make the 25 and 26 Convocation Ceremonies. You know that for two years, we were faced with challenges occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Then there was a lot of caution against gathering crowd.

“This is a convocation that is celebrating the achievement of our young people. Every academic staff has invested in these young people and they are very excited to ensure that these young people actually graduate.”

The VC maintained that the university portal was workingeffectively therefore, has helped to drastically reduce sharp practices.

“One of the best things that has happened to the University is the integrated portal which has helped to sanitise the system and stop fraud. For instance, for a long time, some students never registered for courses, neither were they paying fees. But they can’t do any of these now.

“Everything you do in terms of payment and registration are on the portal for me, the Bursar and other officials concerned to see andaccess.”

The VC affirmed that the university was determined to join the ranks of world-class institutions.