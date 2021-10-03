55-yr-old man, wife found dead in Osun



Tensions have pervaded Ireti-Ayo area, along Ijebu-Jesa road, Ilesa, Osun state, has a man, Eso Olasunkanmi (55), his wife, Fisayo (50), were found dead in their dinning room.



Residents of the area have been in fear since Friday that the incident happened.



The spokesperson of the police in the state, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident.



She explained that causes of their death could not be ascertained but efforts have been made to unravel the causes.



Opalola who stated that the police is still awaiting the autopsy report from the hospital, urged residents of the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement in the area.



She allayed the fear of residents, saying that efforts are on to unfold the causes of their death.