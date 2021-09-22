56 justle for 5 vacant seats in Niger Judiciary



58 people have applied for appointment into the Niger state Judiciary as high court judges and Khadies for five available seats.



Bleuprint learnt that while 32 applicants are jostling for three seats at the atate High Court, 24 Sharia Court judges appliedfor the two vacant Khadi seats at the Niger state Sharia Court of Appeal.



It was also learnt that the Chief Registrar of the High Court, the Secretary of the state Judicial Service Commission and all the Directors in the state Judiciary except one have shown interest in the high court seats.



It also learnt that some private legal practitioners have also applied for the available seats while interview of applicants will soon commence.



Blueprint gathered that the submission of applications has closed while the NSJC Secretary is ready to transmit the list to the Chief Judge of Niger state, Justice Aisha Bawa Bwari who will inturn transmit it to the National Judicial Service Commission (NJC).”

It was also learnt that officials of the NJC will soon visit Niger state to inspect High court facilities including court rooms, accommodation and others in preparation for the appointment of new judges.



The Secretary of the Niger state Judicial Service Commission, Abdulrahamam Garafini confirmed to Blueprint that the process to fill the vacant positions has began..

He explained that screening of the applicants will commence soon, adding that only those who met the criteria stipulated by the NJC will be invited for interview.



He said: “there are three vacancies for high court judges and two for Sharia Court of Appeal Niger state. We have 32 applicants for high court and 24 for Sharia Court of Appeal. Screening will soon commence in accordance with criteria set by NJC for such appointment and only those who scale through that would be shortlisted for interview”.