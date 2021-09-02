5,890 terrorists surrender, 565 handed to Borno govt.-DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday said a total of 5,890 Boko Haram terrorists comprising foot soldiers and their commanders have surrendered with their families to troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the North-east.

The DHQ also said 565 out of the surrendered terrorists comprising 3 commanders, four Amirs, five Nakibs and five cattle rustling specialists, and their family members were handed over to the Borno state Government after thorough profiling.

Director Defence Media Operations (DMO) Brig. – Gen. Benard Onyeuko, stated this while briefing journalists on the update various military operations between 12 August and 2 September 2021 in Abuja.

He said, “Within the period under review, troops of Operation HADIN KAI sustained their operations to terrorists in the North-east theatre. The counter insurgency efforts of the troops through kinetic and non-kinetic operations compelled the terrorists to surrender in large numbers.

“Suffice to note that, within the last few weeks, more than 5,890 terrorists comprising foot soldiers and their commanders have surrendered with their families to own troops in the North-east Zone. A total of 565 BHT’s comprising 3 Commanders, 4 Amirs, 5 Nakibs and 5 cattle rustling specialists, out of the surrendered BHTs and their family members were handed over to the Borno state Government in Maiduguri for further management after thorough profiling.”

Onyeuko said under the period under review, troops of operation HADARIN DAJI in the North-west rescued 33 kidnap victims, while 15 armed bandits were killed and 13 bandit’s informants arrested.

“A cumulatively, a total of 15 armed bandits and 2 armed robbers were neutralized, 13 bandits informants arrested, 15 motorcycles were recovered, 2 AK 47 rifles recovered, 33 kidnap victims rescued, 66 criminal elements arrested and some vandalized railway sleepers/tracks were recovered within the period in focus.

“The operations that led to the significant results were carried out at Gidan Zuma village under Kwatarkwashi District and Bakinwa in Gusau LGA, Matuzgi and Gora Namaye village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara state, and along Gurbi – Shimfida Road in Jibia LGA of Katsina state.

“Other locations where significant results were recorded include, Magam village in Tangaza LGA of Sokoto state, Faskari Town and Batsari/Ruma general area in Batsari LGA and Jibia town in Jibia LGA of Katsina state,” he said.

Onyeuko reiterated the commitment of the Armed Force (AFN) towards ending all forms of criminalities confronting the nation.

He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria remains steadfast in the fight against all forms of criminality in different parts of the country.

