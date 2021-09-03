5,890 terrorists surrender in weeks, Borno receive 565 – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Thursday said a total of 5,890 Boko Haram terrorists comprising foot soldiers, their commanders and family members have surrendered to troops of Operation HADIN KAI in the North-east.

The DHQ also said 565 out of the surrendered terrorists, comprising 3 commanders, four Amirs, five Nakibs and five cattle rustling specialists, and their family members were handed over to the Borno State Government after thorough profiling.

Director Defence Media Operations (DMO) Brig-Gen. Benard Onyeuko stated this while briefing journalists on the update of various military operations from August 12- September 2, 2021 in Abuja.

He said: “Within the period under review, troops of Operation HADIN KAI sustained their operations to terrorists in the North-east theatre. The counter insurgency efforts of the troops through kinetic and non-kinetic operations compelled the terrorists to surrender in large numbers.

“Suffice to note that, within the last few weeks, more than 5,890 terrorists comprising foot soldiers and their commanders have surrendered with their families to own troops in the North-east Zone. A total of 565 BHT’s comprising 3 Commanders, 4 Amirs, 5 Nakibs and 5 cattle rustling specialists, out of the surrendered BHTs and their family members were handed over to the Borno state Government in Maiduguri for further management after thorough profiling.”

Onyeuko said during the period under review, troops of operation HADARIN DAJI in the North-west rescued 33 kidnap victims, while 15 armed bandits were killed and 13 bandits’ informants arrested.

“Cumulatively, a total of 15 armed bandits and 2 armed robbers were neutralized, 13 bandits informants arrested, 15 motorcycles were recovered, 2 AK 47 rifles recovered, 33 kidnap victims rescued, 66 criminal elements arrested and some vandalized railway sleepers/tracks were recovered within the period in focus.

“The operations that led to the significant results were carried out at Gidan Zuma village under Kwatarkwashi District and Bakinwa in Gusau LGA, Matuzgi and Gora Namaye village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara state, and along Gurbi – Shimfida Road in Jibia LGA of Katsina state.

“Other locations where significant results were recorded include, Magam village in Tangaza LGA of Sokoto state, Faskari Town and Batsari/Ruma general area in Batsari LGA and Jibia town in Jibia LGA of Katsina state,” he said.

Onyeuko reiterated the commitment of the Armed Force (AFN) towards ending all forms of criminalities confronting the nation.

He said the AFN “remains steadfast in the fight against all forms of criminality in different parts of the country.”

Army neutralises ISWAP members

In a related development, the Nigerian Army said its troops successfully killed six members of the Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) in gun battles.

Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, stated this in a statement Thursday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the terrorists were killed in two different locations by two of its formations.

“Troops of 25 Brigade operating under the aegis of Joint Task Force, North East, Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have neutralised 4 terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday 31 August 2021.

“The terrorists who were on espionage along Damboa-Bulabulin- Maiduguri road ran into a fighting patrol team at Kukawa and were neutralised in the fire fight that ensued with the troops.

“On further exploitation after the encounter, the gallant troops recovered from the terrorists, four AK 47 rifles and four Magazines, each loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition,” the statement said.

It also said two other terrorists were eliminated by the troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 OPHK in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) at Dusman-Muna Garage.

Nwachukwu said: “In a separate operation, troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 OPHK in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) at Dusman-Muna Garage, Borno state have eliminated two ISWAP terrorists in an ambush operation conducted along an identified ISWAP terrorists’ crossing point at Musari village. The troops also captured and destroyed an ISWAP logistics vehicle conveying assorted goods and contraband items belonging to members of the terrorist group.”

“In a separate operation, troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 OPHK in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) at Dusman-Muna Garage, Borno state have eliminated two ISWAP terrorists in an ambush operation conducted along an identified ISWAP terrorists’ crossing point at Musari village.

“The troops also captured and destroyed an ISWAP logistics vehicle conveying assorted goods and contraband items belonging to members of the terrorist group. Items recovered by troops from the terrorists’ vehicle are two bags of Hemp (Cannabis Sativa), 2 bags of Detergent,120 packets of mosquito coils, l2 mosquito nets and five textile materials. Other items recovered are two bycicles, two bags of beans, a bag of corn and some quantity of fish.

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has commended the troops for their operational exploits and urged them to

maintain the aggressive posture in order to decisively root out the terrorists from their enclaves,” the statement said.

FCT Police nabs 2 ‘kidnappers’

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command has arrested one Musa Mukailu, 18, and one Damina Wali, 17, suspected to be kidnappers along Kwali axis of the FCT.

A statement Thursday in Abuja by the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the command, ASP Daniel Ndirpaya said: ” The suspects who confessed to being members of a kidnapping syndicate met their waterloo while trying to kidnap two women along Kwali axis of the FCT.

“They were arrested by operatives of the Commands anti-kidnapping section while on routine patrol. Effort is in place to arrest other members of the syndicate.”

“The Command pledges its undeterred resolve to ensure lives and properties of residents within the FCT are protected. FCT residents are urged to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

“For commendation or report on the conduct of police officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352. Comments and observations can be dropped in any of the police suggestion boxes located at Berger Roundabouts, Area 1 Roundabouts and Federal Secretariat.”

Masari charges IGP

Meanwhile, Katsina state Governor Aminu Bello Masari has tasked the Nigerian Police to take the war to the bandits and eliminate their leaders.

Masari stated this Thursday while receiving the Inspector-General of police, Alhaji Usman Alkali Baba who paid him a courtesy call at the Government House Katsina.

He said the elimination of the bandits’ leaders would send clear messages to their foot soldiers and boost the people’s morale.

“These leaders are known, their hideouts known, they even appear on social media boasting about their criminal exploit. This makes it easier for the security to reach them and eliminate them,” the governor added.

He also urged security agencies to fully embrace the use of technology in fighting banditry and other criminalities, noting ”you don’t have the number to cover everywhere, therefore the use of technology will cover the gap.”

The governor revealed that the state had initiated the third tier security initiative to involve people at the grassroots for security at the community level across the state.

He, however, lamented the havoc caused by the activities of informants who, according to him, aided the bandits and other criminals in attacking the people and kidnapping them.

“Most people in the community know everyone and can therefore easily identify criminals in their domain. Help the security by providing credible information on crimes” he said.

Earlier, IGP Baba had said the Police recruited 10,000 in 2020 and would be recruiting same number in 2021 to boost the fight against criminals.

He commended the Katsina state government for its support to security personnel, especially the police operating in the state.

El-Rufai orders on livestock ban

Also, Kaduna state Governor Nasir el-Rufai has ordered a ban on transportation of livestock from the state to other states of the country, as well as transportation of livestock into the state.

The transport ban follows the ban on felling of trees for commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, Kajuru, Kauru and Kachia local government areas and selling of fuel in containers across five local governments of Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru in the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan announced this in a statement Thursday.

He said the earlier ban on felling and transportation of trees, selling of petrol in jerry cans in the seven local government areas were still in force.

“After wide consultations and thorough security reviews, the Kaduna state government has banned the transportation of livestock from the state to other states in the country. This ban also prohibits the transportation of livestock into Kaduna state from other states. Both bans take effect immediately, from today 2nd September 2021.

“The government also wishes to reiterate that the transportation of donkeys into the state is a criminal offence and anyone found engaging in this will be prosecuted accordingly. Furthermore, the Kawo weekly market which usually holds every Tuesday in Kaduna North LGA has been suspended with immediate effect.

“The government of Kaduna state wishes to highlight that the previous directives suspending weekly markets, and selling of petrol in jerrycans in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru LGAs, as well as banning the felling of trees for timber, firewood and charcoal and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Kachia, Kajuru, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru LGAs, are still in force.

“Citizens are hereby informed that all these directives will be vigorously enforced by security agencies,” Aruwan said.