58th Independence: Nigeria’s future safer, brighter with PMB – Speaker

Speaker of the Nasarawa state Assembly, Hon.

Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has said the nation’s future is safer and brighter with President Muhammadu Buhari at the helm of affairs beyond 2019.

He stated this in Lafia yesterday while speaking with newsmen on the country’s journey in the last 58 years as Nigeria celebrates the Independence Anniversary.

The speaker emphasised that President Buhari is a candidate to beat in the 2019 elections, assuring that he would win a landslide victory, urging Nigerians to support his reelection bid in the interest of development.

He noted that the president deserves a second term, considering the landmark achievements of his government in all facets of life, noting that majority of Nigerians appreciated and acknowledged his achievements and were ready to support him beyond 2019.

Abdullahi noted that Buhari is consolidating on the legacies of the nation’s founding fathers and restoring the country’s dignity in global communities.

He called on Nigerians to continue to pray and support the president to succeed beyond 2019 and pray for peace and unity of the country as well as successful conduct of the 2019 general elections.

On Nasarawa state’s 22 years of creation, Balarabe said the people of the state had every course to celebrate because the journey has been so far been peaceful, noting that unity and development have been brought to bear in the state in the last few years of the nascent democracy.

Abdullahi lauded the giant developmentalstrides of Governor Umar Al-Makura in the last seven years, noting that the governor has done wonderfully well by touching every segment of the society.

He also called on all Nigerians, especially religious leaders to continue to pray for their political leaders for God’s guidance to lead the people aright for the benefit of all

