58th Independence: Youths give us hope of a better tomorrow – Atiku

Former Vice President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has described the youth as the last hope for a better tomorrow.

Atiku, who stated this in a message on the occasion of Nigeria’s 58th Independence Anniversary, that was made available to journalists by his media aid, Paul Ibe yesterday disclosed that, “although I am not glad about the state of our nation today, I am hopeful of a better tomorrow.” The former vice president also lamented that, “a mere three years ago, we were the third fastest growing economy in the world.

As I write this to you today, our fortunes have reversed to the point where we are now the world headquarters for extreme poverty, according to the World Poverty Clock and the World Economic Forum.

“The promise of change, which many Nigerians, myself included, celebrated three years ago, has been seen for what it is; a hollow and empty promise devoid of meaning and the incapacity of the promisor to deliver on his promises,” he noted.

Atiku added that despite all these challenges, he his hopeful, “as you and your family should be.

The indomitable Nigerian spirit gives me hope.

Our youth, like the five girls from Regina Pacis Secondary School Onitsha, Anambra state, who won the 2018 World Technovation Challenge in the Silicon Valley, give us hope.

“Bright Nigerian youths like Israel Zakari Galadima from Borno state, who emerged ‎the best overall student in the 2018 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s University Matriculation Examinations (UME) after scoring 364, make us hopeful for the future,” he said.

