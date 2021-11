No fewer than 59 teams would battle for the 2021/2022 Federal Capital Territory Football Association (FCTFA) football league season.

The FCTFA league will take centre stage with current champions Waco FC taking on Unified FC in the opening match on Saturday 6th November 2021 at the Old Parade Ground Area 10 in Abuja at 3pm.

The 59 teams has been divided into 12 groups are expected to be on match past before the opening match on Saturday.

