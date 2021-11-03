5G: NCC set to meet stakeholders on spectrum auction

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is set to meet relevant stakeholders on Thursday, as part of activities lined up for the implementation of the Fifth Generation (5G) Technology Deployment Plan in the country.

The forum will afford industry stakeholders the opportunity to discuss the draft Information Memorandum (IM) for the upcoming auction of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum band.

Scheduled to hold at the Lagos Marriot Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, on Thursday, November 4, 2021, the Commission has confirmed that the attendance at the event is open to all interested stakeholders in the telecoms sector and beyond.

According to a statement by the Commission signed by director, public affairs Dr Ikechukwu Adinde stated that, the decision to host the stakeholder engagement is in keeping with the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and NCC’s distinctive tradition of robust stakeholder consultation on all telecom regulation-related issues.

“In June, the Commission inaugurated a committee to develop the IM for the auction of 3.5 GHz spectrum band, which will be utilized for early deployment of 5G technology services in the country.

The 5G technology is expected to facilitate several emerging technologies, generate innovate new use cases, spur significant socio-economic growth and create jobs.