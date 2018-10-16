5kg cooking gas cylinder price up by 2.6%

The average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased to N2,107.48 in September 2018 from N2,054.14 in August 2018.

This represents a 2.60 per cent month-on-month and 10.26 per cent year-on-year increase.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in cooking gas price watch report for the month of September 3018, showed that Bauchi (N2,400.00), Borno (N2,440.00) and Gombe (N2,487.50) topped states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas.

While Abuja & Ebonyi (N1,900.00), Enugu (N1,865.45) and Kaduna (N1,800.00) had the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas.

Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased by 2.88% month-on-month and 8.00% year-on-year to N4,376.19 in September 2018 from N4,366.48 in August 2018.

States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Akwa Ibom (N5,000.00), Benue (N4,881.25) and Borno (N4,666.67).

States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) were Kano & Kebbi (N4,033.33), Yobe (N4,015.81) and Lagos (N4,000.00).

Meanwhile, the average price per litre paid by consumers for Kerosene increased to N297.28 in September 2018 from N288.75 in August 2018.

It represents 2.95 per cent monthon-month and 12.40 per cent year-onyear increase States with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Abuja (N350.00), Niger (N337.88), and Enugu (N344.67), while Borno (N250.00), Abia & Kogi (N241.67) and Kwara (N235.28) had the lowest average price per litre of kerosene.

In the same vein, average price per gallon paid by consumers for the product increased to N1127.05 in September 2018 from N1084.24 in August 2018.

States with the highest average price per gallon of kerosene were Ebonyi (N1260.00), Jigawa (N1258.33) & Ekiti (N1253.33).

Benue (N1016.64), Bayelsa (N994.90) and Akwa Ibom (N956.01), recorded the lowest average price per gallon of kerosene.

