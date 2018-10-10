$5m ‘bribery’: Coalition tackles Kwankwaso

A coalition of four civil society groups have dismissed an online report that an unnamed governor of a state in the North-west geopolitical zone has been caught on tape collecting bribes totaling $5 million.

The coalition: Citizens for Justice Network (CJN); Peoples Alliance for Indigenous Rights (PAIR); Society for Civic and Gender Equity (SoCEGE); and Network for Transparency (NET); in a statement yeaterday in Abuja, described the report as mere concoction aimed at fishing for something but with nothing.

Spokespersons of the coalition, Mallam Isa Mahmud of PAIR and Okoronkwo Chuks, said the report was an act of desperation intent on causing confusion in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by wild allegations.

According to them, it is inconceivable that any serious minded person could imagine anybody, more so a governor, stuffing a whopping $5 million into the pockets of his trousers.

“We think journalists in Nigeria, especially those of the online, should better get their acts together rather than be pawns in the hands of disgruntled politicians.

“How can any serious newspaper say anybody, a governor for that matter, was stuffing $5 million into his pockets? Are the pockets Ghana-Must-Go bags? It shows how shallow and untrue the report by the Daily Nigerian is.

“For the avoidance of doubt, governors of the North West are known for being progressive minded going by the level of developments in their various states.

“For instance, the Kaduna state government is one of the first state to sign up to the Open Government Partnership that promotes transparency in government.

“Also, the Kano state government is one of two states with anti-corruption agency and is reputed to have demonstrated accountability in its operations. Ditto for Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara states that have no issues with any of the country’s anti-graft agencies,” the statement read.

They stressed that after rigorous findings, the coalition established that the report was the handiwork of Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and his Kwankwasiyya movement aimed at stoking crisis in the North West, a stronghold of President Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of the 2019 elections.

“It is a matter of fact that the publisher of the Daily Nigerian, Jafar Jafar, is a former aide to Senator Kwankwaso as governor and still works for him.

“Having failed woefully at his futile attempt to be president, he is back to spinning cheap tales and aiming to foment trouble in the North West.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the infantile effort, like all others in the past, will amount to absolutely nothing.”

The coalition also wondered how the so-called analyst of the apparently doctored video were able to determine the exact sum from watching on screen.

The duo of Mahmud and Chuks said Nigerians were now wiser and would not be misled into buying a damaged product that the online medium is trying to sell, advising the publisher of the newspaper that have thrown ethical reporting overboard with his red herring, he should be guided of the Cybercrimes Prohibition and Prevention Act of 2015 against making any unfounded claims against any governor of the North-west.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp

