6 burnt to death, 15 injured in Ogun accidents

About six persons were reportedly burnt to death in a multiple accidents involving a petrol tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) which occurred around Tunji Alegi Filling Station in Ogere area of Ogun state.

It was also revealed that about five vehicles which were parked along the road were also consumed by the fire.

Few hours later, another accident occurred at Sand Crete area, Ogunmakin, along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, leaving three people dead and 15 others injured.

The Public Education Officer of the Ogun Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe, confirmed the accidents in a chat with journalists.

Okpe attributed the cause of the first accident to wrongful overtaking on the part of the petrol tanker and dangerous driving.

Okpe added that the tanker which was on top speed collided with a truck, which was travelling from Lagos to Ibadan while trying to overtake.

“A total of five persons were burnt beyond recognition. They were recovered from one of the crashed trucks and have been deposited at FOS Morgue Ipara,” Okpe said.

She said the second accident involved two vehicles: a Mazda bus, marked SKN135XA and a Range Rover Jeep 02, with registration number, 345DCT.

She said the bus which was coming from Ibadan, skidded off the road to the other lane and collided with a Jeep coming from Lagos.

“Fifteen persons were injured, seven male adults and eight females. The commercial bus caught fire while the Jeep was totally damaged and yet to be recovered from the bush.

“Three deaths were recorded from the crash and one of them was burnt beyond recognition.”