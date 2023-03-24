6 defeated governorship candidates thump up Akwa Ibom gov-elect Eno

No fewer than six governorship candidates contested in the recently concluded elections in Akwa Ibom state and 13 political parties have congratulated the governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno.

Eno, the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, polled a total of 356,346 votes to defeat other contestants in the race.

The candidates and their parties included Mr. Nsikak Thomas (Zenith Labour Party); Abasiekeme Ekanem (Action Alliance); Eyo Ekong (Allied Peoples Movement); Sunday Ekanem (Peoples Redemption Party); Mr. Akan Ekpenyong (Boot Party), and Mrs. Emem Udoh (Social Democratic Party).

The candidates of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and a few others are yet to send in their congratulatory messages.

In their separate statements issued Friday, the candidates admonished the governor-elect to fulfill the expectations of the people, as the content of his ‘ARISE’ agenda had already given the people high hopes.

“Despite our series of campaigns and politicking, it was clear that Pastor Umo Eno won the heart of the people through his ARISE Agenda and we expect that he satisfies the desires of the people.”

Meanwhile, the political parties under the umbrella body of the Inter-Party Advisory Council have described Eno’s victory as “an act of God.”

