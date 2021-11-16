6 killed, 19 injured in Bauchi fatal crash-FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi state Tuesday confirmed that six people were killed while 19 others sustained various degree of injuries in a fatal crash that occurred Monday at about 6.20pm.

The Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed this to journalists, said the crash which involved two commercial vehicles occurred at Durum village along Bauchi-Kano Road and it involved 25 people.

“The crash occurred on Monday at Durum village, along Bauchi-Kano federal highway at about 6.42pm, involving two commercial vehicles, all Ford Galaxy buses. One of them was driven by one Ibrahim Abduljalal and had the registration number: JJN 712 YX. The name of the driver of the second vehicle and the registration number could not be ascertained.

“The crash was caused by worn out tyres from one of the vehicles and it affected 25 people comprising 23 male adults, one female adult and one female child. Our men immediately rushed to the scene of the crash and took the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for treatment and confirmation.”

Yusuf Abdullahi called on drivers to avoid recklessness while driving and that they should obey road traffic rules and regulations by avoiding using worn out tyres and other practices that endanger their lives, other road users and their properties.

