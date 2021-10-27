6 Killed, many houses razed in Kogi communal clash

Six persons were in the early hours of Monday allegedly killed and scores injured by unknown gunmen that attacked Bagana community in Omala local government area of Kogi state.

The attack occurred a month after the attack that led to the death of about nine persons and property worth millions of naira. Hundreds of inhabitants were forced to seek refuge in neighbouring communities.



The attackers who went straight to the house of one Chief Salifu Anyebe, who in a fortnight ago had his stool classified to third class – set the palace ablaze and in the process, shot three persons including one Madam Achebe Alih, popularly called Mama Teacher, to death.

Sources said the attackers may have been linked to a clan opposed to his ascendancy planned to attack him during the proposed ceremony.



It was reliably gathered that the information of the attack leaked to him, forcing the abrupt suspension of the ceremony. But the attackers went on to attack the palace which resulted in the complete burning down of his palace, his car and other valuable properties belonging to close family members that lived with him.

It was also gathered that immediately the attackers left, some militias from nearby communities were mobilized. They were armed with sophisticated weapons and combustible materials.