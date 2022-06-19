6 most wanted cultists arrested in Ogun 

Six of the most dreaded and wanted cultists, who had roles in various cult clashes in Sagamu and its environs which led to the death of not less than four persons, have been arrested by men of the Ogun state police command.

The police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement made available to Blueprint Sunday, named the suspects as Rafiu Osokoya, Azeez Abiola, Ogunsanwo Waheed, Toheeb Ayodele, Kolawole Adegbenro and Azeez Taiwo.

Oyeyemi further stated that the suspects were arrested following information received by the CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin led anti cultists unit that the hoodlums were holding a nocturnal meeting along Ayepe-Odogbolu area on how to unleash another round of terror in Sagamu area of the state.

“Upon the information, the team moved to the area where the suspects were rounded up, but some of them escaped.

“On interrogation, the suspects confessed belonging to the dreaded Eiye cult group, who have been unleashing terror in Sagamu since the beginning of this year.

“They confessed to killing of one Animashaun in Sagamu and another person simply identified as Ekwe also in Sabo area of Sagamu.

“They further confessed that their group was responsible for the death of one Adigun and Elewure both of whom were killed at Isote area of Sagamu early this year during one of their nefarious operation,” Oyeyemi added.

