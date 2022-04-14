60 farmers get FCT fishery inputs  ￼







No fewer than 60 farmers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have been selected to benefit from the assorted fishery inputs to boost fish farming in the territory.

The FCT Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat, Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim, said the support would help them start fish production in their various communities.

Ibrahim stated this during the flag-off of sensitisation workshop on the diversification of the FCT aquaculture through the promotion and empowerment of the beneficiaries Thursday.



He said the secretariat, through the Department of Fisheries, will deploy its technical expertise to follow-up the progress of the participants so that the objective of the initiative would be achieved.



The secretary said available records have shown that catfish production accounts for about 80% of all farmed fish in Nigeria, making it the largest producer of cat fish in sub-Saharan Africa.

“It is however expedient to note that with the rapid growth and development of the fisheries and aquaculture industry, the consumption of edible fish has witnessed sharp rise which can largely be attributed to urbanisation, change in lifestyle of families, and most importantly, the medical benefits associated with its consumption.”



Ibrahim said it is against this background that the secretariat through the Department of Fisheries is flagging off the sensitisation workshop aimed at not only exposing fisher folks to other fish varieties such as (Tilapia Niloticus and Hoterotis Niloticus), but train them on effective production techniques for house-hold consumption and commercial purposes.



Speaking earlier, the FCT director, Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mrs Ifeoma Okeke said the fisheries sub-sector contribute to both the FCT and national economy through employment and income generation, poverty alleviation, foreign exchange earnings and provision of raw materials for the animal feed industry.