600 Kogi youth to benefit from HYPPADEC skill acquisition scheme

Over 600 Kogi youth drawn from nine riverine local government areas in Kogi state are to benefit from Skills Acquisition Scheme under the Youth Transformation Programme of Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC).

The managing director and chief executive officer of HYPPADEC, Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, who stated this in Lokoja during the flag-off of the skills acquisition scheme for over 600 youth in Kogi state, said the Youth Transformation Programme, was organised by the commission in partnership with new approach, saying the efforts was to ensure that unemployed youth across the state became self-reliant.

“HYPPADEC will ensure that beneficiaries after the training are certificated to enable them use the document to access loan facilities to grow in their various trades.

“We will not as well fail in ensuring prompt payment of your monthly stipends. We will equally support you financially at our own level after your training,” he said.

The managing director appealed to members of the communities in the 10 focal local government areas to make good use of the 1,487 life jackets distributed to them at the occasion to reduce the incessant cases of boat mishaps and unwarranted loss of lives.

In his remark, member, HYPPADEC Governing Council, representing Kogi state, Alhaji Isa Ozi-Salami, said what made the commission to stand out was the knack for transparency and sincerity of purpose that it brought to bear on all its activities.