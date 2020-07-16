602 repentant Boko-Haram terrorists swear oath of allegiance to Nigeria

The military Thursday said 602 repentant ex-Boko-haram fighters have sworn to an oath of allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria after completing a deradicalisation, rehabilitation and reintegration programme under the federal government’s ‘Operation Safe Corridor’ initiative in Gombe state.

Coordinator Defence Media Operations Maj.-Gen John Enenche, who made this known at a media briefing in Abuja on military operations across the country in the past week said, the oath of allegiance was important to emphasise their loyalty to the country

He stated further that the implication of the oath which the repentant terrorists took before an 11-member quasi-judicial panel is that if they go back terrorism, they stand to forfeit all privileges and will be liable for offence against the state.

This brings the number of repentant former Boko haram militants so far trained since the inception of the programme to 882.

Giving updates on military operations conducted between July 9-16, Enenche said several terrorists, bandits, and other criminals were killed

He also said the operations led to the arrest of seven pirates, destruction of 80,000 litres of AGO, 112, bags of rice, the rescue of five kidnapped persons and recovery of 1,428 livestock.

“Within the period, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity rescued 5 kidnapped victims who were abducted in Isa and Sabon Birni LGAs of Sokoto state. The abductees were kidnapped in June 2020. Troops also arrested 5 members of Yan Sakai group as well as a gun fabricator along Maga-Kyabu-Tadurga village.

“Equally, troops of Operation Sahel Sanity backed by the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji neutralized 6 armed bandits in an encounter that took place on 14 July 2020 at Komani Hills within Rukudawa general area of Zamfara state. Arms and ammunition including 34 motorcycles were recovered.

“Similarly, within the week a total of 714 rustled livestock comprising 302 rustled cows and 412 sheep were recovered in Zamfara state.

Continuing he said: “Meanwhile, in Operation Safe Corridor, 602 repentant Boko Haram members swore Oath of Allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The ex-insurgents who have completed de-radicalization, rehabilitation and reintegration programme at Malam Sidi Camp took the Oath before an 11 member quasi-judicial panel.

“The reason behind the Oath of Allegiance is to emphasize their loyalty, discipline and obedience to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and thereby making a commitment. The implication is that, at the end of the programme, if they commit any offence, they stand to forfeit all privileges and will be liable for offence against the State.

‘It is heartwarming to state that Operation SAFE CORRIDOR has successfully coordinated the DRR programme for 882 ex Boko Haram members including the 280 earlier graduated,” he said.

.