60th anniversary: Shun IPOB, B/Haram, others, NYCN tells youths

Ahead of the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence, the National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has admonished youths to shun calls to violence in the name of revolution, IPOB secessionists, militancy, insurgency and Boko Haram terrorism.

Making the call in press statement, Tuesday, national president of the youth council, Comrade Solomon, who expressed the desire to organise a forum aimed at engaging the youths on patriotism, argued that the aforementioned violent acts are inimical to national development.

Adodo particularly urged youths to refrain from being used as tools for anarchy by political gladiators whose singular desire is to score political goals.

Rallying support for President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, Adodo said: “If the President fails, the government fails and we shall suffer the effect. Remember, everything we complain about today, be it unemployment, insecurity, corruption, poor infrastructure, waste etc can be better and faster fixed, if we work with the man that is leading on the path of honour in order to secure an assured future for the youth.”

“We should at all times stand by our dear President Muhammadu Buhari. We have to support him until there is no excuse for failure since we shall fix the country together with him by supporting good policies and suggesting better alternatives for ones not very productive.”

On the planned engagement with the youths, he said: “This engagement will continue, even off the media. But our call today is on total patriotism and mobilisation of all the needed support for President Buhari.

“This support has a reciprocal value in that we will build the country into what we want it to be. But very importantly, we have given in enough complaining that we are not included while on the contrary, it is we who felt defeated and surrendered to forces against our interest.”

