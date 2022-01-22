60th anniversary: Sustain legacies of St John’s Grammar school – Omisore task student

Former Deputy governor of Osun state Senator Iyiola Omisore has charged students of St John’s Grammar school, Oke Atan, Ile Ife to sustain the good legacies of the school.

Senator Omisore gave the charge on Friday when he joined other old students of the school to celebrate the 60th anniversary of their Alma mater.

The former deputy governor who was received into the school by students and Staff of the school amidst jubilation, emphasised the need for the present set of students in the school to keep and sustain the good legacies of the school.

According to Senator Omisore, the best way for the students to sustain the good legacies St John’s Grammar school has been noted for is for them to be good ambassadors of the school and be of good character in their day to day activities.