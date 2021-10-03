61st anniversary: Nigeria in need of redemption – SDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has charged all stakeholders in the Nigerians project to use the opportunity of last Friday’s independence anniversary “to recommit themselves and “work conscientiously on the task of nation building.”

This was contained in a statement to mark the 61st independence anniversary of the country, entitled: ‘Nigeria is in need of redemption’, signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Amb. Rufus Aiyenigba.

The statement read, “Today, Friday October 1, 2021 marks the 61st anniversary of the momentous occasion of the lowering of the Union Jack by the British government, and the raising of the Green-White-Green flag, bringing to and end colonial administration and signifying independence for Nigeria as a nation-state.

“Looking back, there is a need for us to salute the sacrifices of all our leaders, dead and living, and to also commend the commitment of the citizenry in general, for their faith in the sustainability of the Union.

“Really, as a people, we have reasons to roll out the drums to celebrate the date in the annals of our history, particularly the continued existence of the country as one united nation in spite of the many troubled waters we have sailed in and came out of safely, as well as our many high points and great moments.

“But on the flip side, and considering our prodigious human and natural resource, there is no gainsaying that we could have fared better in tandem with our usual “Giant of Africa” ascription.

“The low points are undeniably many and quite worrisome – chief among which is the rising insecurity and state of despair across the entire national landscape, manifest lack of cohesion, mutual distrust amongst the disparate ethnic nationalities, low standard of living of the mass of our people, infrastructure deficit, and declining status of the country in the comity of nations.

“Nonetheless, there are high hopes for national retrieval, if all the peoples of Nigeria choose to see one another in the spirit of brotherhood as Nigerians, and conduct themselves as true patriots and commit to working for the betterment of the nation for the common good.

“The Social Democratic Party, (SDP) under Dr. Olu Agunloye as National Chairman and leader, seizes the opportunity of this independence anniversary to charge all Nigerians that as we celebrate on this great day, we need to be mindful that the times are tempestuous and the Nigerian situation calls for sober reflections on the part of every citizen, the low and high, the leaders and the led.

“To make progress, we must resolve deeply and strongly to act responsibly, do things right and do the right things in all areas of our national life and in our respective spheres of influence. There is the need for us as stakeholders to resolve to work assiduously at enthroning good leadership at all levels, to engender nobility in our polity and the public service space, ensure good governance, social justice, equity, social inclusion and to build a country that works for all, not withstanding the religious, status and ethnic backgrounds of every citizen.

“As a national party that is committed to the promotion of the true interest of Nigeria, the SDP will continue to work and mobilize for national stability, peaceful coexistence, economic development and shared-prosperity, because we do not have any other country to call our own. We must embrace love and harmony.

“The SDP has a strong conviction that Nigeria shall be great again. As such, we call on all citizens to continue to offer more prayers for national stability, while doing their bits.

“Also, the central government has to do all that is necessary to fix the nation’s obvious cracks and structural defects, reverse the slide, work more to guarantee security of lives and property for all, prevent displacements of citizens from their lands, implement right policies to provide economic opportunities for the teeming youths and empowerment for households, and make life truly meaningful for all, thereby building a good Nigerian society and sustainable development.”