61st Anniversary: Revert to pre-independence unity, Kaduna Speaker tells Nigerians

As Nigeria marks its 61st independence anniversary, Chairman Northern Speakers Forum and Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, has urged all parts of the country to unite as they were before independence.

Speaking in his message to Nigerians on the 2021 independence anniversary, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, Zailani congratulated President Muhammdu Buhari, Governor Nasir el-Rufai and all Nigerians for witnessing another Independence day anniversary.

“Nigeria is a blessed land that is yet to reach it’s full potentials as a result of perceived differences.

“Let us come together as one and build the country of our dreams like we did before gaining Independence from Britain on October 1, 1960. We are all happy to be counted among the living as our dear country Nigeria, marks its 61st anniversary of nationhood.

“We have gone through trying times, including a Civil War but our resolve to remain together as brothers with a shared destiny has kept us together. We must savour these bonds that keep us together and work towards ensuring a peaceful, prosperous and united Nigeria, which is the best legacy we can bequeath to our generations yet unborn,” he said.

Zailani lamented that the country is going through its worst time in history, with marauding criminal gangs endangering lives of citizens in almost every part of the country. He tasked all Nigerians to be patriotic and pray for an end to insecurity.