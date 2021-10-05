61st Independence Day parade: You’re worthy ambassadors, DG tells corps members

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has showered encomium on corps members who participated in the 61st Independence Day celebration parade at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

General Ibrahim, in a statement Tuesday, appreciated the corps members for devoting their time and energy during the rigorous rehearsal for the exercise, which resulted in their super outing as witnessed during the Independence Day celebration.

The excited NYSC boss expressed joy at the corps members’ superlative performance, describing the youths as worthy ambassadors of the scheme.

General Ibrahim, noted for rewarding excellence, boosted the morale of the corps members by presenting them befitting gifts.

“You are worthy ambassadors of NYSC. We are proud of you,” DG said.