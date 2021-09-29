61st Independence: Nizamiye Hospital offers 30% discount to clients

Renowned Abuja-based health institution, Nizamiye Hospital has committed 30 percent discount on medical screening to all its Nigerian clients, in commemoration of the country’s 61st Independence celebration.

This was disclosed in a statement by the hospital’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Abubakar, Wednesday.

The PRO stated that the discounted medical screening is part of the corporate social responsibility initiative of the hospital towards encouraging Nigerians to undergo regular health checks.

“From experience, we realised that most Nigerians haven’t prioritised regular health screening, and as a means of encouraging them to undergo regular health checkups, we have offered a 30% discount on all our checkup packages, beginning from 1st October,” he said.

Abubakar further added that the discounted medical checkup is a strong statement on why Nigerians must take their health seriously to detect illness at their early stages.

“The benefits of regular health checkups cannot be overemphasized. It reduces the risk of getting sick; detect potentially life-threatening health conditions or diseases early; increase chances for treatment and cure, and increases lifespan and improve health.

“In times past, we detected life-threatening medical conditions on some patients that came for medical screening; the interesting part of it all was that they all looked hale and healthy. It is therefore imperative for regular health screening to enjoy good health,” he added.

Nizamiye Hospital is a world-class health institution in Abuja, with state of the art facilities, catering for the health needs of Nigerians from all walks of life.