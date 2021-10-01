61st Independence: Vento furniture tasks Nigerians on unity, co-existence

Vento Furniture, a premium furniture company in Nigeria, has charged Nigerians to use the occasion of the country’s 61st independence anniversary to foster unity and progress.

In a press conference organised by the company to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary, Thursday, its executive director operations, John Ebin, said the strength of Nigeria lies in its diversity, and the occasion of its 61st anniversary should elicit the spirit of oneness and brotherhood.

“Nigeria is a great country with good people. The unity of purpose should be our watchword if we are desirous of making progress. It is neither North, East, South nor West, but one Nigeria. For us at Vento Furniture, our belief in Nigeria is unflinching, and this is reflective in our operational strategy that emphasizes religious and ethnic tolerance, mutual respect and cohesion.”

Vento Furniture also used the occasion to give account of its various corporate social responsibility initiatives across the country that involves interventions in rural areas in the aspects of rehabilitation of schools, provision of water and stationery items in public schools as well as providing succour to orphanages and IDP camps.

It stated that some of these CSR projects had been completed, while others were still ongoing.

“Vento Furniture takes CSR initiatives in rural areas as cardinal part of its operations, and this much we have exhibited over the years. It gives us a sense of fulfilment to put smiles on the faces of indigent people,” Ebin noted

