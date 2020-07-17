63% of sanitisers counterfeit – FG

About 63 per cent of alcohol-based hand sanitisers in circulation may not be genuine, the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 said Friday.

The PTF chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said most sanitisers were not registered.

Speaking at the PTF briefing in Abuja, he said the Minister of Health had issued an advisory to the public to procure pharmaceutical products from credible sources.

He said, “As part of the non-pharmaceutical measures, we recommended in line with global practice, the use of hand sanitisers. Ordinarily, that ought to stimulate local production because of increased demand.

“We regret to inform you that following a survey conducted by the Nigeria Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD) to check the influx of sub-standard goods, it was revealed that 63 per cent of alcohol-based sanitisers in Abuja do not have NAFDAC registration numbers. There could also be similar situations around the country.

“The PTF appeals to the patriotic spirit of Nigerians and request that they desist from manufacturing sub-standard goods which could further endanger other unsuspecting Nigerians who innocently purchase them.”

The SGF deplored the violation of airport Covid-19 protocols by dignitaries.

“We have received reports about violations by some dignitaries who failed to follow the protocols at our airports.

“We believe leaders must lead by example. In truth, as leaders and followers, we must change our behaviour if we must overcome the pandemic. This virus does not discriminate by status, age, tribe, creed or color. All we require is diligent compliance and vigilance.”

Also speaking, the PTF national coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, said every Nigerian was at risk of contracting the virus if not careful.

“Up to 18 per cent of those above 60 could die from Covid-19 infection. In Abuja, the youngest person to die from Covid-19 was 38. So, we are all at risk,” he said.

Related

No tags for this post.