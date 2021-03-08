@64, Lafia emirate offers special prayers for Osinbanjo



The Lafia Emirate council in Nasarawa state, Monday, held special prayers in Lafia, for the Vice President, Prof.Yemi Osinbajo, in commemoration of his 64th birthday.

During the prayer session, the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Mohammad (rtd), prayed that the Vice President should live long in good health, sound mind and prosperity so that Nigeria would continue to tap from his wealth of experience.



According to the emir, “It is my prayers that Almighty Allah grants you many more years of abounding health, prosperity and enduring fulfilment, I wish the Vice president very happy birthday celebrations.”



The emir who described the Vice President as a humane, humble and destabilise Nigerian also prayed for the sustenance of unity and peaceful coexistence among the diverse groups in Nigeria.

Prof. Osinbanjo said he has chosen Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital to celebrate his 64th birthday due to the love and affection he received from the citizens of Nasarawa state especially the people of Lafia.



The Vice President who was represented by his special Assistant Mr. Gambo Manzo said Lafia people have been so receptive of the country’s second in command.

Meanwhile, friends of Osinbajo have given cash grants of N5 million to 50 less privileged persons – N100,000 each to start up their businesses, and for those that already have businesses can as well enhance them.



They equally donated boreholes to four communities under Lafia local government area aimed at addressing persistent water problem in the communities.

