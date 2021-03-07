@64, Osinbajo exemplifies best traits of a public servant – Tinubu

Former Lagos state governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has celebrated the Nation’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as he clocks 64 years on Monday.

Tinubu said the VP has not only exemplified the best traits of a public servant but shown great character, intellect, and professional knowledge in serving Nigeria and in supporting President Buhari and his agenda.

In a statement made available to Blueprint by Tinubu’s media office Sunday, signed by Tunde Rahman, Prayed for many more productive years and the best of health for Prof. Osinbajo.

The statement urged Osinbajo to continue to “work for the good of the nation and do his best to continue to reform the economy as is his mandate as VP so that all Nigerians may drink of the cup of prosperity and hope.

“Our VP has exemplified the best traits of a public servant who strives to do his best for our precious nation. Prof. Osinbajo has shown great character, intellect, and professional knowledge in serving Nigeria and in supporting President Buhari and his agenda.

“While celebrating his birthday we also urge this man of vision and diligent work ethics to continue ever forward by recommitting himself and his ample talents to the betterment of this nation and its people.

“May he continue to exhibit outstanding patriotic loyalty and singularity of purpose.



“I pray that your efforts bear the fullest fruit and that history will speak fondly of your efforts and achievements.”