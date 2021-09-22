64-year-old man jailed for impersonating lawyer in Osun

Justice Peter Lifu of a federal high court sitting in Osogbo, Osun state, Wednesday, sentenced a 64-year-old man, Folorunsho Olayanju, to one year jail for impersonating lawyer.

The convict who was said to be a political stalwart in Osun, was charged with six count charges bothering on fraud, impersonation and stealing.

He was said to have defrauded one Hammed Bamidele, to the tune of N2,250,000, with the pretence of using the money as professional fee for the prosecution of his case at the supreme court.

The offences were contrary to sections 383 and 484 of the criminal code and sections 1(1) (a) (b) & (2) and 1(1)(c), of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006.

Justice Lifu held that the prosecutor, Mr. Muyiwa Ogunleye, has proved his case beyond reasonable doubt and thereby convicted Olayanju.

The convict, who had no legal representation, prayed the court to be merciful with him, promising that he will never go back into crime.

Justice Lifu thereby sentenced him to one year imprisonment on each of count two to five without option of fine.

The Judge held that the jail term should run concurrently and he should also restitute the sum of N2,250,000million to the complainant.

Justice Lifu further held that the jail term should run from March 25, 2021 when the convict was re-arrested.