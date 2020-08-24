64th birthday: Sultan most outstanding promoter of justice, peace – Niger gov

Governor Abubaker Sani Bello has described the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar as one of Nigeria’s most outstanding promoters of justice, unity, peace and harmony in the country.

Bello stated this in a congratulatory message to the Sultan on his 64th birthday issued in Minna.

He said, “As head of the Jama’atu Nasirl Islam (JNI), President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and co-Chairman of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), the Sultan has shown exemplary roles and has contributed immensely towards building a peaceful, secure and prosperous nation.”

The governor attested to the fact that the royal father’s birth and reign are blessings to humanity, considering the selfless service and demonstration of true and excellent traditional leadership he has been exhibiting.

He said, “Your virtues, ventilated on peace and unity, remains a reference point for leaders in the North and beyond. We will continue to celebrate you because you have endeared yourself to all Nigerians of goodwill, regardless of cultural, religious and political persuasions, owing to your relentless pursuit of peace and ethno-religious harmony among the diverse people.”

He explained that as a spiritual leader and traditional ruler, the Sultan has over the years, distinguished himself as an exemplary leader, traversing the length and breadth of the country, preaching peaceful co-existence and building bridges across religious and cultural divides.

“I join your well-wishers and other well-meaning Nigerians in celebrating your birth and commending your role in fostering mutual understanding, intra and inter religious harmony as well as your humanitarian services across the country, the governor said.

Related

No tags for this post.