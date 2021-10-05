@65: How God used me to draw FG’s presence to my constituency – Sen. Arise

Ahead of his 65th birthday today (Tuesday) a chief the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and businessman, Senator Sylvester Ayodele Arise has revealed God used him to bring the federal government’s presence to his people.

The politician and philanthropist, however said he is grateful to God for His immense support which has made it possible for him to be counted amongst eminent and accomplished Nigerians, despite the challenges encountered in his early life.

Speaking with newsmen Monday in Abuja, Arise who was a Senator in the sixth National Assembly, was Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation and also served in the Committees on Local and Foreign Debts, Banking, Insurance & Other Financial Institutions.

He was born October 5,1956.

The APC chieftain was elected into the Senate in 2007 on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, where he represented Ekiti North Senatorial district.

Appraising his stewardship as Senator, he told newsmen that he takes joy in seeing the progress of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti.

“When the Presidency unveiled its plan to establish some federal Universities, I supported the proposal vigorously on the floor of the Senate while I requested for the one going to Ekiti to be established in my home town.

“I can say, with all sense of humility, that I played my own role in bringing federal presence to my state and home town. You can see the volume of enrolment in that citadel of learning, the quality of courses being offered. The impact on the economy of the town is also immeasurable.”

Before his foray into politics, Senator Arise has etched his footprints as a successful entrepreneur.

In the United States, he established a Computer Training Institute. In 2000, he launched Cards Technology Limited, which supplies MTel GSM recharge cards. He also launched Card Plant Limited for producing and supplying magnetic and chip cards, International Payment Devices Limited for manufacturing and distribution of ATMs, and Fortune Games for GSM Lotto.

Checks revealed that Senator Arise built the first third party processor for Mastercard International in sub Sahara Africa. This facilitated the issuance of international credit card in Nigeria in 2004.

A graduate of the Polytechnic Ibadan, where he earned a Diploma in Urban & Regional Planning, he obtained an M.Sc Urban & Regional Planning from Alabama A&M University, Normal, Alabama USA in 1984. and is an A+ Certified Computer Engineer, Microsoft Certified Professional.

Married to Chief (Mrs) Adebisi Arise, the matrimonial is blessed with three promising children: Moyo, Seye and Bowo.