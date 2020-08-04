65-year-old ‘rapist’ handed over to Police in Kogi

The Adavi Joint Community in Adavi local government area of Kogi state has handed over a 65-year-old man, Yusuf Aminu Onuka, to the police for investigation and prosecution over an alleged rape leveled against him by a 15-year-old girl, Silifa Abdulraheem.

Comrade Mamman Aminu, who was one of the community representatives that handed over the alleged rapist to the police

told newsmen in Ogaminana, Adavi LGA Tuesday, that on the 29th July, 2020, the victim came to the community meeting and tendered complain of how the 65- year- old man lured her into his bedroom and forcefully had canal knowledge with her.The girl just completed her primary school education at Saint Patrick Primary School, Ayere, Ekiti state.

He said: “On that fateful day, Silifa went to fetch water in the man’s compound when he begged the girl to help him carry a bucket of water to his sitting room which she obliged.

“Surprisingly, as the girl entered the sitting room and dropped the bucket of water, Onuka gripped her and pushed her into his bed and forcefully raped her.”

Comrade Aminu, a human rights activist, pointed out that when the man was invited by the Adavi community meeting, he confessed to have raped her, but was not in any way remorseful over his act.

“The confession he made at the meeting prompted us to invite the police and handed him over for further investigation and prosecution so that it will serve as a deterrent to others who may have similar sinister intention against under aged girls,” he said.

Responding to the allegation, the 65-year-old man confessed to the crime but said he had the intention of marrying the girl.