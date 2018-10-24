67% Kebbi communities face food insecurity – NGO

A non-governmental organization, Oxfam and the Development Exchange

Center, has said a baseline study carried out in selected rural

communities in Kebbi state in March 2017 showed that not less than 67

per cent of those whose livelihoods are in agriculture and natural

resources are food insecure.

The Kebbi state coordinator of Oxfam International in Nigeria, Mr.

Olumide Ojo, made this known while addressing a press conference to

mark this year’s 2018 World Food Day, held at the Safar Hotel, Birnin

Kebbi yesterday.

He said his organisation with support from the European Union was

working with government and non-governmental stakeholders to promote

food security in the state.

“More worrisome is the fact that women and young people constitute

over 42 per cent of those mostly affected by the ugly manifestation of

food and nutrition insecurity in rural areas,” he said, adding that

this has limited access to capacity development, support

infrastructure and limited employment opportunities amongst others.

Ojo noted that the state has a rising profile in agricultural

development in Nigeria and West Africa with profound prominence in

commercial production of rice, sorghum, wheat, maize and soyabeans.

He however noted that “the state is facing multiple challenges,

including climate change in the form of desert encroachment, frequent

flooding of communities along the river bank among others.

