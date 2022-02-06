67 pros, 300 amateurs for Jaji Pro-Am Golf

The first international 2022 Professional/Amateur (Pro-Am) Golf Tournament tees off at the Ola Sa’ad Ibrahim Golf Club Jaji on Saturday with 67 professionals and 300 amateurs participating.

The tournament, which runs between February 1 and 6, witnessed several dignitaries who attended the ceremony from across the country.

Speaking in an interview after the tee-off, the Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji and Grand Patron of Jaji Golf Club, AVM Olurotomi Anthony Tunwase said a beautiful tournament is expected. “The weather is fine, everyone is here to compete. We are certain with this tee-off, we will have a beautiful game and swell time.”

Also speaking, Commander Infantry Corps, Jaji, Major General V.O. Ezugwu, described sports as a unifying factor. “Sports brings about peace and unity, people from all over NIgeria are here. We will make friends and enjoy our game.”

The Director General, Research Abuja, Major General Godwin Umelo, said beside the victory of the winners, the game of golf brings other benefits.

“Sports is a unifying factor in Nigeria. People of different tribes and religions have converged here. There are other benefits outside winning, that golf can bring.”

A former Commandant of AFCSC, AVM Yinka Alade (rtd), said hosting the pro-am is a dream come true for the club.

“Before I left, we conceived this idea and we are happy it is bearing fruits. Coincidentally, the tee-off comes up on my birthday. I like what I am seeing here. Essence of the game is to exercise, you can play golf to any age,” he said.

Immediate past captain of Jaji Golf Club, Colonel Nicholas Ashinze, said although the course at the club is challenging, the professionals participating are enjoying the greens.

“This is the first ever Pro-Am we are organizing. It is a dream come true with my successor able to achieve this. We have the best greens here and we have a very challenging course even the pros can attest to this,” he said.

Representative of Professional Golfers Association (PGA), Mike Aluka, said the Pros finished playing their tournament on Friday.

“I believe today would be great game. In the past, people used to think golf was for the old or the rich. That era is no longer there and golf courses are springing up,” he added.

Captain of Jaji Golf Club, Commander Joseph Shaibu, said the Pro-Am was initiated by him to put the club on the world map.

“I initiated the Pro-Am tournament, people thought it was not going to be possible, considering the huge financial burden required. It has been successful. We have 67 pro golfers and over 300 amateurs participating. We want to make the Pro-Am an annual event,” he said.