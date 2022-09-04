675 hajj pilgrims collect Zamzam in Plateau 

The 2022 hajj pilgrims have collected their 5- litre content of ZamZam water at the Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board (PSMPWB).

The executive secretary of the board, Barrister Auwal Abdullahi, while making the symbolic distribution, said a total of 675 pilgrims who performed the 2022 hajj would collect a bottle each.

“Zamzam is the holy water that is brought from Saudi Arabia, and it is very significant in the life of all Muslims.

“It is not just ordinary water, according to the prophetic tradition it is water that has sustenance of both hunger and thirst.

“It has medicinal value and it can cure all illnesses both spiritual and orthodox. It is very important and that is why we are distributing it to all pilgrims,” he said.

Abdullahi said the distribution marked the end of any activity that has to do with the 2022 hajj pilgrim.

He said there could be some refunds to the pilgrims but that it all depends on the awaiting reconciliation between the states pilgrim boards and the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

“We are still waiting for reconciliation to take place for the North-central states.

“It is after the reconciliation that we will have refunds for the services not rendered and sundry issues,” he assured.

The pilgrims expressed happiness that they have finally collected their Zamzam.

