6th National Youth Games declared open in Unilorin

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Mallam Ismalia Abubakar, has declared the sixth edition of the National Youth Games (NYG) open at the University of Ilorin.

Following the declaration was a match pass parade by different states, that caught the admiration of the spectators.

The opening ceremony was colourful and exciting with great display by all participants.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, said, “This edition of National Youth Games will be serving the purpose of which it was strategically designed by the Ministry. Basically, the concept of National Youth Games is to serve as an effective platform for talent identification, development and as well as a level playing ground for young athletes, ranging from age 15 and below to achieve excellence in sports.”

Dare further said that this year’s edition of the games is unique as it will produce formidable athletes that will represent Nigeria at the Africa Youth Games in Ethiopia 2022 and the next Youth Olympics games in Dakar, Senegal.

The Minister then urged all concerned National Sports Federations to take advantage of the games and guide their sports to developmental objective and further develop the identified talents to the benefit of the country.