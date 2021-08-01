7 Amotekun corps killed in 10 months says Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde has said no fewer than seven Amotekun corps have lost their lives while on duty in the last 10 months of its establishment.

The governor stated this in Ibadan on Thursday while speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on the 2022 budget, held at the University of Ibadan.

Gov Makinde said his administration has approved N2.5 million for each of the seven families of the slain Amotekun members, adding that the state government would give scholarships to some of their children where possible.

He said the present administration has put a lot of measures in place to combat the security challenges, including the setting up of the Amotekun Corps and massive investments in the security sector.

Gov Makinde tasked the people of the state to always report their suspicion on security-related issues using the 615 code, adding that when they see something they should say something.

Speaking further, the governor said his administration will continue to deploy available resources for the growth and development of the state, and that residents in the state should continue to participate actively in the budget-making process.

He said, ” There is no zone in the state that has not felt the impact of his administration’s developmental efforts since it assumed office a little over two years ago”.