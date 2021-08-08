7 bandits killed in Kaduna, 300 cows recovered in Katsina

Security operatives in Kaduna state killed three suspected bandits in Zangon Kataf local government area of the state.

Similarly, four others were also killed in a valley popularly known as ‘Maikwandaraso’ in Igabi local government area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who announced this in separate statements said the seven suspected bandits were killed between Saturday and Sunday.

He said a nine-year-old boy was killed and another resident, Faisal Abdullahi, 15, suffered burns in the Zango Kataf incident.

The deceased (name withheld), the commissioner said, was burnt beyond recognition while five houses and three cars were set ablaze during the attack, the official said in the statement.

He said: “The troops engaged the attackers, effectively repelling them and neutralising three in the process. Others escaped with gunshot injuries.”

Aruwan further said the troops recovered a locally made rifle, one smoke grenade, 33 empty cartridges and 16 live cartridges from the incident.

Similarly, the commissioner said 25 empty cases of AK-47 ammunition, eight live rounds of AK-47 ammunition, one live pistol round and some machine gun links were also recovered.

On the ‘Maikwandaraso’ incident, he said they were killed via air interdictions when the military engaged them at the location, as part of combined ground and air assaults on identified bandit enclaves.

Aruwan listed the names of the affected bandits as Alili Bandiro, Dayyabu Bala, Bala Nagwarjo and Sulele Bala.

The statement further stated that several other bandits were eliminated in the same cycle of air interdictions and ground offensives.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his satisfaction at the development, and thanked the military for their concerted efforts at ridding the identified areas of armed bandits,” he said.

The governor commended the troops and personnel involved in the successful strikes and encouraged them to sustain the tempo of operations towards a comprehensive sweep of all hideouts.

Maikwandaraso is close to Karshi village and shares boundaries with the infamous Kawara and Malul forests in the same Igabi LGA, identified as the hub of several armed bandit camps and hideouts.

Katsina

And from Katsina state, the police ambushed bandits who attacked some villages in the state and recovered rustled animals.

This was contained in a statement issued Sunday by the command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah.

Isah said the incident occurred August 7 between the hours of 5: pm and 8: pm when the bandits in their numbers, riding on over 40 motorcycles, raided some villages in the affected LGAs.

The statement added that during the raid, the hoodlums succeeded in rustling over 300 animals which included cows, sheep and goats.

“Following the receipt of the distress call, a combined team of Policemen and vigilante groups were mobilized, and blocked the hoodlums at their exit route into the forest, between Dagarawa and Tsaskiya cattle route,” the statement read in part.

Isah further said the team engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel and recovered all the rustled animals, and many of the bandits fled with bullet wounds.

Isah added that search parties were still combing the area to arrest the fleeing bandits or to recover their dead bodies and their operational weapons.