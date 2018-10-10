7 ‘cultists’ arraigned in Otta

Seven suspected secret cult members were, yesterday, arraigned in an Otta Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused are: Olaogun Azeez, 18; Tijani Azeez, 22; Jelili Adeniyi, 20; Sulaiman Owolabi, 24; Murainan Shakiru, 25; Tunde Olanisa, 22; and Abinuwaye Abraham, 25.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant Abdulkareem Mustapha, told the court that the accused were arraigned on a two-count charge of being members of unlawful society and causing breach of peace.

Mustapha said that the accused and others still at large, committed the offences on September 28, 2018, at Aniserere Area, Otta.

He alleged that the accused and their accomplices belong to Aiye Confraternity and conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by threatening the community with dangerous weapons such as knives, axes and cutlasses.

The offences, he said, contravened Sections 3, 249 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), however, reports that the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate, Matthew Akinyemi, granted each of the accused bail of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akinyemi ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun government.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till December 12, for hearing

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.