7 die in C/River after eating cucumber

By Ashiubre Amos Ajara Abuja

Tragedy struck in Amana in Becheve community in Obanliku local government area of Cross River state, when six children of one Mrs. Dorathy Agbor died after eating cucumber. Family of Mrs. Agbor was wiped out on Friday as seven children were killed including their mother after eating cucumber in Amana village, Obudu Cattle Ranch, Cross River state. A source and the surviving member of the family, Favour Eji, told our correspondent that the children ate the fruit at lunch around 3.pm on Friday. She said the cucumber was brought from the farm by her younger sister, who was also the fi rst victim of the incident. Blueprint gathered that Mrs. Agbor was away for a burial of one Emmanuel Kechie, when the ungodly incident happened.

Th e mother, however, died few hours after hearing the news of her children’s dead. Our source explained that neighbours rushed the victims to NKT Hospital in Utanga town, but they died one after the other. “At the moment, 4 of the corpses have been taken to old Ikwette for burial. Th is is because the host community (Amana) has objected to the idea of burying them in their land, as a matter of forbidding tragedy that occur in the land for the fi rst time. “Th e community said it will serve to avoid future occurrence as this kind of thing has never happened in the land before,” she concluded. Th e question one may be tempted to ask is, who must have destroyed the lives of these future leaders?