7 killed, 5 others injured in fresh Plateau attack – Troops 

The joint security task force code named Operation Safe Haven has confirmed the killings of at least seven persons, in Bassa LGA of Plateau State.

Spokesman of Operation Safe Haven, Major Ishaku Takwa, made the confirmation in a text message forwarded to our correspondent, Sunday, in Jos.

“Our troops received a report of the attack at about 12 o’clock midnight during Irigwe annual festival at Tafi Gana Village.

“The troops mobilised to the area and discovered 7 persons killed and 5 injured.

“Of recent, our troops have been battling with lot of criminalities in that general area ranging from attack on unsuspected citizens, attack on herders and villages, killing and poisoning of cows.

“We are strategizing to ensure lasting peace in the area,” he said.

However, a statement by the spokesman of the Irigwe people, Davison Malison, said “Chando Zrreci was attacked last night 2/4/2022 by Fulani militia where 10 people were confirmed killed.

“Early this morning (3/4/2022), they also attacked our people at Ritivo while observing the traditional and cultural rites and two persons have been confirmed killed with others wounded as a result of gunshots.

“In total, 12 people have been killed while about 28 people have sustained varying degrees of injuries,” he added.

The local leader of Fulani herders, Malam Nuru Abdullahi, however, denied attacking Irigwe community, saying, “…few days ago, they killed two of our men …90 of our cows were killed by Irigwe people,” he said.