7 serial ritual killers arrested in Ogun

Seven suspected members of a serial ritual killer gang have been arrested in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital by men of the police command.



This was disclosed in a press statement made available to Blueprint, Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi.



The suspects, Lekan Oladipupo, Sulaiman Aremu, Imala Elega, Ifayemi Madru, Shittu Saheed, Samod Sulaiman, Akanji Moruf and Tajudeen Adekunle were arrested following a report lodged at Bode Olude divisional headquarters by one Abraham Okosun.



The statement disclosed that Abraham reported that he visited his brother, one Sunday Okosun at Agbara village via Mawuko in Abeokuta, only to discover that his brother has been brutally murdered by unknown person(s), and his remains had been dismembered.



“Upon the report, the Dpo Bode Olude division DSP Durojaye Rotimi, who visited the scene with his crack detectives there and then embarked on intelligence based investigation to unravel those behind the dastardly act.



“Acting on a credible information, the detectives traced and apprehended Lekan Oladipupo, who on interrogation confessed been the actual person who shot and killed the deceased with his danegun. His confession led to the arrest of the other six suspects.



“On interrogation, each of the suspects narrated their respective roles in gruesome murder of the deceased and others who have been killed in similar circumstances.



“Lekan Oladipupo informed the police that his own role is to look for their victim, usually in the bush around mawuko area and shot such unfortunate person to death.



“He will then contact Sulaiman Aremu, who will butcher the corpse of the victim and remove vital parts to be distributed to their standby customers”, the statement reads.



The customers, according to the statement includes AIfa Yemi Badru who bought the heart, hands and other parts of the body, Shittu Saheed bought the head, Akanji Moruf bought the heart of another of their victims while Tajudeen Adekunle bought the head.



The suspects confessed to have killed not less than four persons in similar circumstances and that their bodies parts were used for money making ritual.



They also informed the police that they have code names for each human part whenever they want to request for it from their butcher man, which they gave as human head refered to as ball, the heart as transformer while the hands is code named, fans.



Recovered from the suspects includes, a danegun and cutlass they used for the dastardly act.



Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, who described the incident as height of man inhumanity to man, has ordered that the suspects be transferred to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, for discreet investigation with the view to charge them to court as soon as possible.

