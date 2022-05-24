7 suspected cultists arrested in Ogun

Seven members of dreaded cult groups, Eiye and Aiye, were Tuesday, arrested by operatives of Ogun state police command while engaging in supremacy battle in Ijaye area of Abeokuta metropolis.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known to Blueprint.

The suspects include Kazeem Ogundairo a.k.a NEPA, Nasiru Idris a.k.a Aloma, Ayo Joshua a.k.a Terry G, Damilare Shogbamu a.k.a Dhray, Bisiriyu Ibrahim Owoyele, Labulo Jamiu a.k.a jay boy and Olaitan Taiwo.

They were arrested following a distress call received from residents of Ijaye area that the cultists were running riot in the area.

Upon the distress call, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, directed the special squad led by ACP Bolanle Muritala to move to the scene and bring the situation under control.

On sighting the policemen, some of the hoodlums ran to different direction, while some engaged the policemen with dangerous weapons.

At the end of the encounter, the squad succeeded in arresting six amongst the hoodlums, while others escaped.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Lanre Bankole has ordered a continuous operation “clamp down” on all known cultists in the state in order to put an end to their nefarious activities across the state.

