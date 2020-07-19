7 suspected vandals, illegal petroleum dealers nabbed in Abuja

FCT command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has paraded seven persons allegedly caught in the acts of vandalism and illegal petroleum products dealership in Abuja, the nation’s capital city.

While four are suspected of dealing illegally in petroleum products in Jahi District, three are suspected vandals of kerb edges and stones on major roads in the territory.

Our correspondent reports that the suspects were paraded along with a Gulf salon car loaded with kerbs edges and stones, as well as a mini truck (tanker) filled with an undisclosed petroleum product.

While parading the suspects at the weekend, the Commandant, FCT command of the NSCDC, Patrick Ukpan, disclosed that the two set of suspects in its custody were caught in the act, following intelligence and swift response from its personnel.

He added that investigation was on to get to the root of the matter, so as to unearth their collaborators and arraignment in court.

He advised FCT residents to always be vigilant and report to security operatives whenever they suspect people around their areas engaging in activities they are not comfortable with.