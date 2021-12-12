7 years after, Big Brother Africa returns

Seven years after, a reality television show Big Brother Africa is staging a comeback.

This was disclosed by the organisers, MultiChoice’ South African TV network, Mzansi Magic, with assurance that the show is expected to be launched in 2022.

Already, casting has begun in earnest for the show, tagged ‘Big Brother Mzansi’, and produced by Randburg-based Red Pepper, according to the organisers.

Talking about the forthcoming show, M-Net’s Executive Head of Programming, Nomsa Philiso, said: “This year marks 20 years since the very first Big Brother on MultiChoice’s M-Net and we are excited to celebrate this milestone by commissioning a new Big Brother season, which will be housed under our Mzansi Magic stable.

“This is a show that has always delivered top ratings and entertainment value, and our viewer and advertising partners can look forward to a stellar season of Big Brother.”⁣

The last season of the show was aired in 2015 with Ace Khumalo and Ntombi Tshabalala emerging winners.⁣

